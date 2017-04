The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed the resignation of Ihor Bilous from the post of head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) at his own request.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 242 people's deputies voted for the corresponding resolution at a plenary session on April 13.

During the discussion, representatives of some factions said Bilous should report on his activities as the SPF head to the parliament.