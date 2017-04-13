Economy

16:18 13.04.2017

Ukrnafta posts 61% rise in net loss in 2016 - unaudited data

PJSC Ukrnafta in 2016 saw net loss rise by 60.6% (by UAH 3.299 billion) compared to 2015, to UAH 8.739 billion.

The relevant information is contained in the company's announcement of a shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 18, 2017.

According to the company, its net income in the past year fell by 21.5% (by UAH 6.183 billion), to UAH 22.579 billion, while loss from operating activities increased by 4.2 times (by UAH 11.184 billion), to UAH 14.698 billion.

Long-term liabilities of the company in the reporting period increased by 20%, to UAH 1.282 billion, while current liabilities by 19.4%, to UAH 28.78 billion.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns a 50% plus one share stake in Ukrnafta, a group of former shareholders of PrivatBank (Dnipro) about 42% of the shares.

IMPORTANT

NBU permits banks to early repay on eurobonds, credits to nonresident banks

NBU confirms inflation forecast at 9.1% for 2017

Oschadbank sees UAH 158.3 mln in net profit in Q1 2017

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 13%

Government approves action plan to implement IMF memo, obliges ministries to report every month

LATEST

KCBW will supply 38 wagons worth UAH 875.28 mln to Ukrzaliznytsia

Farmers compensating losses of currency income from blockage and loss of companies in uncontrolled areas of Donbas

Government controls problem of workforce migration to Europe – Kubiv

NBU intends to relax collection of funds from taxpayers' accounts with tax debt of over UAH 5 mln

Adoption of electricity market bill by Rada to enhance EU market integration – EU Delegation to Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
гейнеры в Украине на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING