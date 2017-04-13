Ukrnafta posts 61% rise in net loss in 2016 - unaudited data

PJSC Ukrnafta in 2016 saw net loss rise by 60.6% (by UAH 3.299 billion) compared to 2015, to UAH 8.739 billion.

The relevant information is contained in the company's announcement of a shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 18, 2017.

According to the company, its net income in the past year fell by 21.5% (by UAH 6.183 billion), to UAH 22.579 billion, while loss from operating activities increased by 4.2 times (by UAH 11.184 billion), to UAH 14.698 billion.

Long-term liabilities of the company in the reporting period increased by 20%, to UAH 1.282 billion, while current liabilities by 19.4%, to UAH 28.78 billion.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns a 50% plus one share stake in Ukrnafta, a group of former shareholders of PrivatBank (Dnipro) about 42% of the shares.