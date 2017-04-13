Economy

15:47 13.04.2017

Government controls problem of workforce migration to Europe – Kubiv

The Ukrainian government is familiar with the problem of migration of Ukrainian citizens to temporary work in Europe, and controls it, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has said.

"It's not a secret that several million people are leaving the country to temporarily work in Poland, Slovakia and further to other European countries. We are aware of this problem and we keep track of it. And I suggest that when we are ready on labor force, we will conduct together with the National Support Committee for Ukrainian Industry a joint expanded meeting on the development strategy and the formation of personnel policy and staff reserve," Kubiv said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy on Wednesday.

He stressed the need to increase wages for employees to keep them at work in Ukraine.

"I want to say an important truth about the work force: we have to pay more and that the government increased the minimum wage up to UAH 3,200, and the average wage should be balanced with the neighboring countries of Central Europe, we will be able to keep people from leaving Ukraine," the first deputy PM said.

He said that the personnel issue today is a current and complicated one, and the issue of labor resources, which is envisaged for the long term of 5-10 years, was also considered at the meeting of the National Industrial Development Committee.

"The situation is complicated and critical for our state, especially during the period of simplified visa-free travel. First of all, it is necessary to simplify business management concerning the staff issue, and priority should be the simplification of obtaining permits for business organization," Kubiv said.

Interfax-Ukraine
