Economy

15:40 13.04.2017

Oschadbank sees UAH 158.3 mln in net profit in Q1 2017

State-run Oschadbank saw UAH 158.3 million in net profit in January-March 2017, which was 41.3% up on the same period of 2016, the bank said in a press release.

