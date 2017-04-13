Oschadbank sees UAH 158.3 mln in net profit in Q1 2017
State-run Oschadbank saw UAH 158.3 million in net profit in January-March 2017, which was 41.3% up on the same period of 2016, the bank said in a press release.
