Ukrzaliznytsia puts 46,000 tonnes of scrap metal up for sale

Public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia has put two lots of scrap ferrous metal in the amount of 24,000 tonnes and 22,000 tonnes up for sale to execute the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the supervisory board of the company to sell scrap metal accumulated at the railway companies via electronic systems granting right of pre-emption to metal companies of the country.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that TAB UA LLC organizes the auction.

Bids can be submitted by April 21, 2017 inclusively. The auction will be held on April 25. The bid increment is 1%.

The deposit of bidders is 10% of the initial price of the lot.

The initial price of the first lot (24,000 tonnes) is UAH 122.76 million of UAH 5,115 per tonne, and that for the second lot (22,000) – UAH 116.93 million or UAH 5,315 per tonne.