Government approves action plan to implement IMF memo, obliges ministries to report every month

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the action plan to implement the letter of intent of the government and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the memorandum of economic and financial policies dated March 2, 2017.

The decision was made by the government at the meeting on April 12.

The government instructed the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, Social Policy Ministry, State Fiscal Service, Energy and Coal Industry Ministry, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry, National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER, subject to its consent), Justice Ministry, Naftogaz Ukrainy, Health Ministry, Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry, State Property Fund, NBU (subject to its consent) and State Regulatory Service to present a report on the implementation of the action plan to the Finance Ministry every month.

The terms of the action plan coincide with the terms set in the memorandum with the IMF, despite the fact that some of them have expired.