Economy

11:54 13.04.2017

Government approves action plan to implement IMF memo, obliges ministries to report every month

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the action plan to implement the letter of intent of the government and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the memorandum of economic and financial policies dated March 2, 2017.

The decision was made by the government at the meeting on April 12.

The government instructed the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, Social Policy Ministry, State Fiscal Service, Energy and Coal Industry Ministry, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry, National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER, subject to its consent), Justice Ministry, Naftogaz Ukrainy, Health Ministry, Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry, State Property Fund, NBU (subject to its consent) and State Regulatory Service to present a report on the implementation of the action plan to the Finance Ministry every month.

The terms of the action plan coincide with the terms set in the memorandum with the IMF, despite the fact that some of them have expired.

IMPORTANT

E-register of VAT refunds makes abuses impossible

Government intends to submit bill on technological parks to Rada in May - PM

NBU gets documents from Sberbank to approve sale of Ukrainian subsidiary

There are no security guarantees for investing in Donbas infrastructure projects – Poroshenko

SAP to invigorate ERP for Ukrainian small and medium businesses

LATEST

Metinvest prepared to replace Russian raw materials with supplies from Canada, Australia

Ukrzaliznytsia puts 46,000 tonnes of scrap metal up for sale

PM instructs energy ministry to draft strategy for coal sector by April 26

Finance ministry to draft final action plan for rehabilitation of PrivatBank by late May

Coca-Cola invests $490 mln in Ukraine over 25 years

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4517.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING