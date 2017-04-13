Economy

11:43 13.04.2017

PM instructs energy ministry to draft strategy for coal sector by April 26

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry of Ukraine to draft a strategy in the coal sector by April 26.

"On April 26 at a government meeting we are to discuss the strategy for the coal production sector. This must be a fundamental work. This must be your road map: what should be done this year in the sphere. I stress that we have allocated UAH 1.8 billion. We should determine who we will manage this resource to make coalmines profit-making, create normal and proper conditions for coalminers and work with the production cost," the prime minister said at a government meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

Groysman said that the draft strategy is to be discussed by the government committee before presenting it at the government meeting.

Interfax-Ukraine
