PM instructs energy ministry to draft strategy for coal sector by April 26

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry of Ukraine to draft a strategy in the coal sector by April 26.

"On April 26 at a government meeting we are to discuss the strategy for the coal production sector. This must be a fundamental work. This must be your road map: what should be done this year in the sphere. I stress that we have allocated UAH 1.8 billion. We should determine who we will manage this resource to make coalmines profit-making, create normal and proper conditions for coalminers and work with the production cost," the prime minister said at a government meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

Groysman said that the draft strategy is to be discussed by the government committee before presenting it at the government meeting.