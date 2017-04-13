Economy

10:49 13.04.2017

Government intends to submit bill on technological parks to Rada in May - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that the Cabinet of Ministers plans to submit a bill on technological parks in May to Verkhovna Rada.

"I think that in May we would propose to the Ukrainian parliament to consider the bill on the creation of technological parks. We want to create special attractive conditions, and we could become a country that creates innovative products," he said on Wednesday.

He said that the level of innovations in Ukrainian industry is low.

Groysman said that harmonization of education with the needs of the labor market is also important.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

