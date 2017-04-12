Economy

18:51 12.04.2017

Coca-Cola invests $490 mln in Ukraine over 25 years

The American company Coca-Cola, one of the world's largest producers of soft drinks, has invested $490 million for 25 years of its presence in the Ukrainian market, which is 1% of total foreign direct investment in Ukraine, the director of the strategic studies department at GfK Ukraine international research company, Tetiana Sytnyk, has said at the forum.

In 2015, Coca-Cola's investment in Ukraine amounted to $15 million, while its share in the total volume of direct foreign investment in Ukraine was 1.13%.

"We call the economic effect of Coca-Cola activities in Ukraine "effect 12," which means that each hryvnia of Coca-Cola additional value generates about UAH 12 for the Ukrainian economy," company CEO in Ukraine Constantinos Spanoudis said.

At the same time, the total added value created by Coca-Cola in 2015 is estimated at UAH 4.9 billion, which is 0.25% of GDP and is approximately equal to the planned budget of Odesa in 2015 (UAH 4.6 billion).

According to GfK Ukraine, for this period Coca-Cola paid UAH 140 million in taxes.

The company ranks 21st in terms of income in Ukraine among 5,500 food industry enterprises.

