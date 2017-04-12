NBU gets documents from Sberbank to approve sale of Ukrainian subsidiary

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has received documents to approve the sale of Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary to a consortium of investors, the central bank's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The National Bank of Ukraine on April 10 received a set of documents from an investor to approve the acquisition of a major stake in PJSC Sberbank. According to the documents, the investor is Said Gutseriev, a British and Russian citizen, who intends to acquire 77.5% of the bank," the press service said.