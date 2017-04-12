Economy

18:17 12.04.2017

Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2016/2017 MY

Ukraine since the beginning of the 2016/2017 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of April 12, 2017 had exported 35.029 million tonnes of grain.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food, the country exported about 14.99 million tonnes of wheat, 4.9 million tonnes of barley, and 14.93 million tonnes of corn.

In addition, some 299,400 tonnes of flour were exported.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine in the 2015/2016 MY (July-June) exported 39.487 million tonnes of grain, which is 13.5% more than in the previous season.

According to the ministry, grain exports in the 2016/2017 MY could reach about 40 million tonnes.

