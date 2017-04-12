Economy

17:54 12.04.2017

There are no security guarantees for investing in Donbas infrastructure projects – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Kyiv cannot yet give security guarantees to the European side for investing in infrastructure projects in Donbas.

"Unfortunately, we cannot yet give guarantees to our European partners and say that it's time to safely invest in Donbas, because not everything depends on us. Unfortunately, the threat of military actions on the part of the Russian Federation remains very and very urgent," he said, speaking to employees of medical institutions in the town of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

According to the president, the Ukrainian side will do everything possible for peace to come to Donbas using political and diplomatic means. "Several projects have already been implemented: bridges are being built, including bridges in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Poroshenko said.

IMPORTANT

SAP to invigorate ERP for Ukrainian small and medium businesses

Government approves attraction of external advisor for upgrading state-owned banks reform strategy

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market

Metinvest warns against illegal use of its property in uncontrolled areas

Delay on passing power market bill to worsen payment problems, increase wholesale price – Ukrenergo head

LATEST

Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2016/2017 MY

Groysman supports introduction of temporary moratorium on bankruptcy of coal mines

Georgia will not buy Russian gas by year's end - Energy Minister

State Food-Grain Corporation to invest UAH 138 mln to modernize enterprises in 2017

Bill on land market to include limit for largest area of land parcels of 200 ha for individuals - PM

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING