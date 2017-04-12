There are no security guarantees for investing in Donbas infrastructure projects – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Kyiv cannot yet give security guarantees to the European side for investing in infrastructure projects in Donbas.

"Unfortunately, we cannot yet give guarantees to our European partners and say that it's time to safely invest in Donbas, because not everything depends on us. Unfortunately, the threat of military actions on the part of the Russian Federation remains very and very urgent," he said, speaking to employees of medical institutions in the town of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

According to the president, the Ukrainian side will do everything possible for peace to come to Donbas using political and diplomatic means. "Several projects have already been implemented: bridges are being built, including bridges in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Poroshenko said.