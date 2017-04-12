SAP to invigorate ERP for Ukrainian small and medium businesses

Germany's SAP SE, the world's largest producer of software for enterprise management, has announced it will invigorate activities in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

Together with its partner BDO in Ukraine the company announced the launch of a new product in the market of the country - a localized version of the SAP Business One solution.

"We have been working in this segment with big business for a long time, but we understand that small and medium-sized enterprises need different software: easier and faster to implement, easier to understand and cheaper, therefore we created the SAP Business One solution and today we represent this system with Ukrainian localization," Head of SAP Business One in Central and Eastern Europe Christian Ecks said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to SAP Managing Director in Ukraine and Georgia Maksym Matiash, BDO in Ukraine was engaged in the adaptation of the financial and accounting module to national standards and legislation, it is now the main partner of the company for the development and promotion of the product in Ukraine.

Currently, BDO has launched the Academy SAP Business One course to train professional consultants, is developing a partner network and plans to open several more regional offices.

SAP SE is one of the world's leaders in the corporate applications market. More than 345,000 customers use SAP solutions and services. The company entered the Ukrainian market in 1995. Its customers are more than 250 state organizations, as well as enterprises of oil and gas, energy, and metallurgical sectors. The national office of the company employs more than 100 people.