Groysman supports introduction of temporary moratorium on bankruptcy of coal mines

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has supported the introduction of a temporary moratorium on the bankruptcy of coal mining enterprises.

"The norm on the moratorium on bankruptcy should be temporary to conduct restructuring, because I believe that some people dishonestly exploit Ukrainian legislation to block the work of Ukrainian mines... I support, and I think the ministers will support a temporary moratorium for the period of restructuring," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting.

As reported, the Economic Court of Volyn region on February 21 decided to initiate a case on the bankruptcy state enterprise Volynvuhillia.