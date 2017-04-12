Economy

16:40 12.04.2017

Groysman supports introduction of temporary moratorium on bankruptcy of coal mines

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has supported the introduction of a temporary moratorium on the bankruptcy of coal mining enterprises.

"The norm on the moratorium on bankruptcy should be temporary to conduct restructuring, because I believe that some people dishonestly exploit Ukrainian legislation to block the work of Ukrainian mines... I support, and I think the ministers will support a temporary moratorium for the period of restructuring," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting.

As reported, the Economic Court of Volyn region on February 21 decided to initiate a case on the bankruptcy state enterprise Volynvuhillia.

IMPORTANT

Government approves attraction of external advisor for upgrading state-owned banks reform strategy

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market

Metinvest warns against illegal use of its property in uncontrolled areas

Delay on passing power market bill to worsen payment problems, increase wholesale price – Ukrenergo head

Money supply in Ukraine 1.3% up in March - NBU

LATEST

Georgia will not buy Russian gas by year's end - Energy Minister

State Food-Grain Corporation to invest UAH 138 mln to modernize enterprises in 2017

Bill on land market to include limit for largest area of land parcels of 200 ha for individuals - PM

Ukrainian satellite Lybid could be launched by late 2017 – acting SSAU head

Kyivenergo plans to invest some UAH 550 mln in networks in 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog7682.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING