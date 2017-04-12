Economy

16:19 12.04.2017

Georgia will not buy Russian gas by year's end - Energy Minister

Georgian Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Kakha Kaladze said that Georgia's agreement with Gazprom (MOEX: GAZP) will allow the country to not depend on Russian gas and instead buy gas from Azerbaijan using transit fees for gas supplied to Armenia.

"By the end of the year all the necessary natural gas will be acquired from Azerbaijan," he told journalists on Wednesday, commenting on changes introduced by the Energy Ministry in its forecast balance of gas for 2017.

He said that Georgia had the possibility of buying gas from both Azerbaijan and Iran. "As of now, we have decided to fully take on natural gas from Azerbaijan," the minister said.

He said that Georgia will have tougher positions at the end of the two-year agreement with Gazprom, since gas storage facilities will be built by this time allowing the country to decrease its dependence on Russian gas.

In January-March, Georgia recieved a total of 100 million cubic meters of gas from Russia, including 70 million cubic meters in February. The new agreement between Georgia and Gazprom Export on gas transit conditions to Armenia envisages switching to a monetary form of payment for transit costs.

The company guarantees it will pay Georgia for transporting 2 bcm-2.2 bcm per of gas per year through the country for 2017-2018, as well as supply gas to Georgia "on flexible conditions, at a price of $30 less per thousand cubic meter compared to 2016," in other words $185. The price for gas transit has not been revealed and is considered a commercial secret.

According to the agreement, Gazprom will pay for gas transit in 2017 according to a mixed system, partly paying with money and partly through gas, and in 2018 it will only pay in monetary form.

Georgia plans to receive 2.457 bcm in 2017, of which 2.347 billion, or 95.5%, will come from Azerbaijan.

IMPORTANT

Government approves attraction of external advisor for upgrading state-owned banks reform strategy

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market

Metinvest warns against illegal use of its property in uncontrolled areas

Delay on passing power market bill to worsen payment problems, increase wholesale price – Ukrenergo head

Money supply in Ukraine 1.3% up in March - NBU

LATEST

Groysman supports introduction of temporary moratorium on bankruptcy of coal mines

State Food-Grain Corporation to invest UAH 138 mln to modernize enterprises in 2017

Bill on land market to include limit for largest area of land parcels of 200 ha for individuals - PM

Ukrainian satellite Lybid could be launched by late 2017 – acting SSAU head

Kyivenergo plans to invest some UAH 550 mln in networks in 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
стоимость кулеров для воды на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING