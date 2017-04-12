Economy

10:18 12.04.2017

Kyivenergo plans to invest some UAH 550 mln in networks in 2017

Public joint-stock company Kyivenergo plans to invest around UAH 550 million in reconstruction and development of heat networks and power lines in 2017, Executive Director Alina Bondarenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"The approximate sum of investment into the heat networks in 2017 will be UAH 243 million and in the power block – UAH 308 million," she said.

Bondarenko said that this year the company seeks to reconstruct around 120 heat points replacing pump equipment, install around 4,000 modems for remote collection of information from heat meters, continue the installation of these heat meters and replace 7 km of heat pipelines.

In addition, Kyivenergo intends to reconstruct the Center power substation, boosting reliability of power supplies in the central part of the city, in particular, Pechersky District.

