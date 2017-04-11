Work on draft pension reform to finish in May - PM

The technical work on the draft pension reform in Ukraine is to be finished in May 2017, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a meeting with head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Ron Van Rooden.

The press service of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers reported on Tuesday that the IMF representative said at the meeting that the discussion of the pension reform is active, and the draft reform now has many good elements, but its finalization requires time.

"Groysman recalled that the technical work on the issues is to be finished in May," the press service said.

The prime minister also presented an idea of selling ineffective companies via the ProZorro system to IMF representatives and paid attention to the fact that now Ukraine needs to renew the operations of the State Property Fund as a key agency selling state-owned assets.