Kyivenergo assesses losses in heat generation at UAH 1.2 bln in 2016

Public joint-stock company Kyivenergo has assessed its losses in the sphere of heat and hot water supply in 2016 at UAH 1.2 billion, CFO Tetiana Hriaznova said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said that the loss is linked to the non-synchronous change of prices of gas and heat tariffs and a lack of harmony of the legislative base.

Hriaznova also paid attention to growth of the debt of consumers and a decline in the level of payments for heating by households to 72% and hot water supply to 86% (compared to 87% and 89% respectively in 2015).

Kyivenergo said that as of April 1, 2017, the debt of consumers for heat to the company rose to UAH 5.2 billion and for electricity – to UAH 940 million.