Heads of railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan propose to create JV to Ukraine on Transcaspian route

Heads of railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has proposed to Ukraine to create a joint venture (JV) on the Transcaspian international transport route, the press service of the Ukrainian government has reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Tuesday met heads of railways of the Transcaspian region.

According to the report, Ukraine is ready to participate in the creation of new transport corridors to develop its transit potential and join the existing routes going southwest from the Middle Asia across Georgia and Azerbaijan to Europe.

Groysman said that cooperation in the transport area with GUAM members (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova) and Ukraine's partners in the Middle Asia is a top priority shared by the Ukrainian government and the governments of partner countries.

"During the conversation heads of railway companies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan proposed to the Ukrainian government to join the development of the Transcaspian international transport route and maybe to create a joint venture that would allow implementing the "one face to the customer" approach for cargo processing sent on this route," the press service said.

Heads of the railway companies said that this could be a large competitive advantage of the countries in using transit opportunities.

"We welcome various forms of cooperation. If we are able to create a common transport corridor and a joint venture, these are normal approaches. Our union would come to good for our states. Submit your proposal," Groysman said.

The Ukrainian prime minister instructed Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion to work out a road map for joint work and approve concrete decisions.