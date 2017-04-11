Economy

Ukraine intends to stop buying steam coal from Russia, but no ban to import coal introduced - PM

Ukraine in the conditions of halting supplies of anthracite from areas that are not under control of the Ukrainian government in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone would cut consumption of anthracite and will cover its shortage thanks to diversified imports, refusing to ship coal from Russia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Of course, we need to buy lacking coal in different countries. I want to say: I back purchases in the United States, Australia… in other countries, but not from the aggressor," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"There is not a resolution [banning imports of anthracite from Russia], but I think that it is important for us to diversify and not supply it from Russia," he added.

The prime minister recalled that Ukraine managed to stop buying Russian gas.

"Ukraine has not received any drop of Russian gas for 501 days," Groysman said.

The head of the government said that synchronously thanks to modernization of two units of Zmiyivska thermal power plant (TPP) this year switching them from anthracite to gas coal the need in anthracite would be reduced. He said that the same modernization for UAH 1 billion will be carried out at Trypilska TPP.

The prime minister said that the reduction of anthracite consumption would be also reached thanks to boosting electricity generation by nuclear power plants and hydroelectric power plants.

Interfax-Ukraine
