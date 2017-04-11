Ukraine, U.S. plan for June next meeting of bilateral working group on cooperation in space sector

Ukraine and the U.S. plan to discuss topical issues of deepening cooperation in the space sector within the framework of the next meeting of the bilateral working group on cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes scheduled for June.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian space department, the relevant plans were confirmed by the parties during the talks between acting Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) Yuriy Radchenko with the Associate Administrator of the U.S. National Space Agency (NASA) on human exploration and operations William Gerstenmaier during the 33-rd Space Symposium, which was recently held in Colorado Springs (U.S.).

As part of the participation in the leading world forum on space activities, the Ukrainian side also held talks with representatives of the U.S. State Department, as well as with world leaders in the aerospace sphere - American Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as well as the Canadian MDA, a report says.

As it was reported, the first meeting of the Ukrainian-American working group on cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes was held in the U.S. in May 2016.

The parties are holding a dialogue in the new conditions on a qualitatively new content of the agenda of bilateral technological and industrial cooperation in the space sector. Among the new promising areas of partnership are, among other things, rocket engine building, the fight against space debris. Also, Kyiv hopes for a breakthrough in its intercourse with Washington on procurement of components for advanced missile technology.