Economy

13:20 11.04.2017

Situation with subsidiaries of banks with Russian state capital under control – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has assured that the situation with the subsidiaries of banks with Russian state capital is under control.

"The situation is absolutely controllable today," he said at a press conference on the results of the year of the government's work in Kyiv.

The prime minister noted he understands the attitude of Ukrainians towards the banks of the aggressor country, but the regulator must carry out its work within the framework of the legislation.

"If they [the banks] violate the law, they must bear strict responsibility for this. We are a legal state, everyone is obliged to observe the law," Groysman stressed.

IMPORTANT

Naftogaz posts UAH 26.5 bln net profit in 2016 - audited data

Delay in reforming Naftogaz, resignation of its board will shake intl confidence in Ukraine - EBRD

Groysman insists on need to develop legislation on industrial and technological parks

SPF head files resignation letter, intends to return to investment business

Ukrainian enterprises import gas at $248.1 per 1,000 cubic meters in March – Trade ministry

LATEST

Cabinet to offer Rada cancelation of pension taxation from Oct 1 – Groysman

Groysman criticizes initiators of Donbas trade blockade

Imports of used cars to Ukraine 4.5 times up in March

Deposit Guarantee Fund introduces temporary administration in Finbank

Naftogaz signs memo with Snam and Eustream on possible cooperation using Ukraine's GTS

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цены на аэрогрили на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING