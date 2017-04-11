Situation with subsidiaries of banks with Russian state capital under control – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has assured that the situation with the subsidiaries of banks with Russian state capital is under control.

"The situation is absolutely controllable today," he said at a press conference on the results of the year of the government's work in Kyiv.

The prime minister noted he understands the attitude of Ukrainians towards the banks of the aggressor country, but the regulator must carry out its work within the framework of the legislation.

"If they [the banks] violate the law, they must bear strict responsibility for this. We are a legal state, everyone is obliged to observe the law," Groysman stressed.