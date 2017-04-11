Groysman insists on need to develop legislation on industrial and technological parks

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman considers it necessary to complete the development of legislation on industrial and technological parks.

"We must complete the creation of legislation on industrial parks in our country," the prime minister said during the second Ukrainian Business Forum in Kyiv.

He added it is necessary to develop legislation on technological parks.

Groysman noted such parks exist in many countries, and new technologies are developed within their framework.