Imports of used cars to Ukraine 4.5 times up in March

The primary registration of used cars in Ukraine in March this year increased by 4.5 times compared to the same month in 2016, to 3,944 units, which is 30% higher than in February 2017, the Ukrautoprom association has said.

As a result, the share of imported used cars in the primary market of passenger cars was 35% compared to 15% in March 2016.

The most popular imported used cars are Renault (834 cars), Volkswagen (715), Skoda (502), Opel (360), Nissan (174), while in the first four brands the number of cars with operational kilometers exceeds the number of new ones in the total volume of primary registrations.

In the first quarter of 2017 some 9,156 used passenger cars were registered in Ukraine, which is almost 4 times more than in the same period last year.

As reported, according to market experts, the operation in Ukraine since August 2016 of preferential terms for imports of used cars at reduced excise rates affected the market of new cars. In particular, despite the overall increase in the market of new cars by 39%, the segment of "low-cost" cars (worth $10,000-20,000) showed the reduction in the share from 31% in 2015 to 25% in 2016.