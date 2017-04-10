Ukrainian enterprises import gas at $248.1 per 1,000 cubic meters in March – Trade ministry

Ukrainian enterprises in March 2017 imported gas at an average price of UAH 6,669, or $248.13, per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the website of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

In January 2017, the price of gas imports was $229.51 (UAH 6,033), in February $246.88 (UAH 6,682).

In January 2016, the price of gas imports was $231.41 (UAH 5,542), in February $200.39 (UAH 5,352), in March $198.57 (UAH 5,292), in April $188.08 (UAH 4,796), in May $181.5 (UAH 4,595), in June $184.3 (UAH 4,595), in July $210.88 (UAH 5,233), in August $199.1 (UAH 4,981), in September $199.61 (UAH 5,255), in October $180.55 (UAH 4,652), in November $188.93 (UAH 4,866), while in December $230.01 (UAH 6,007).

Earlier Chief Commercial Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko said the average customs value of imported gas published by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade is not representative.