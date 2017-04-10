Naftogaz signs memo with Snam and Eustream on possible cooperation using Ukraine's GTS

Naftogaz Ukrainy, PJSC Ukrtransgaz, Snam (Italy) and Eustream ( Slovakia) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint assessment of cooperation opportunities using and developing Ukraine's gas transportation system (GTS).

According to the press service of Naftogaz, the memorandum was signed in the presence of Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk, EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete and Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda in Rome on April 10.

"The document is aimed at ensuring the long-term stability of natural gas transportation by Ukraine in accordance with the standards of European markets, the safe and efficient use of the Ukrainian GTS, as well as transparent and non-discriminatory access to it by third parties in accordance with Ukrainian legislation," the report said.

According to the press service, within the framework of the memorandum the companies will jointly assess the possibilities of using and strengthening the Ukrainian GTS to make it more efficient, modern and competitive. The implementation of this project will help increase the liquidity and security of supplies in the gas market of both Ukraine and the EU, which fully complies with the EU energy security strategy.