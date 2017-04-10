Ukrainian government should speed up implementation of intl projects – World Bank

The low pace of the implementation of projects of the World Bank in Ukraine are linked to low efficiency of public administration, World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine Satu Kahkonen has said.

In an interview with Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.Ukraine (ZN.UA) published on April 8 she said that the portfolio of investment of the World Bank in Ukraine is large. It focuses on healthcare, social assistance, housing subsidies, energy, roads and sewage system. However, not all projects are moving as quickly as they should due to the problem of ineffective management.

Unfortunately, those ministries that are responsible for the implementation of projects in Ukraine are working slowly and ineffectively, she said. The signing of contracts is significantly delayed and the implementation of the projects in general is hindered, Kahkonen said.

She believes that the Ukrainian government should pay more attention to the pace and quality of the implementation of international projects.

High-raking officials could accelerate and improve the implementation of projects, as they have tools to influence this, she said. One should not forget about the technical optimization of all processes such as the use of electronic systems, for example, for procurement, she said.

Kahkonen said that in 2017 the World Bank has started implementing two projects in Ukraine: the first one concerns guarantees for Naftogaz Ukrainy's loan of $500 million and the second is the provision of a $150 million credit line to Ukraine to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). The decision for the first one was made in October 2016 and the project to support SME is pending the approval by the board early May 2017, she said.

Kahkonen also said that in March, the World Bank successfully finished one of the energy efficiency projects with the provision of a $200 million credit line.