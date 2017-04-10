Economy

12:56 10.04.2017

National Bank of Ukraine chief submits resignation from May 10 at own will

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chief Valeriya Gontareva has submitted her resignation from May 10 to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of her own will, other changes to the management of the NBU are not currently planned.

"I submitted an official resignation to the President," Gontareva said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

"If the Verkohovna Rada votes for me to resign earlier, I will go earlier," the NBU chief said.

Interfax-Ukraine
