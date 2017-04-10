Economy

11:09 10.04.2017

NCER annuls decision to introduce customer charge for gas distribution

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has annulled its decision to introduce the customer charge for gas distribution for its revision.

The decision was made at a meeting on Monday.

"To annul [the decision to introduce the customer charge for gas distribution], hold additional consultations and ensure that no Ukrainian sees the increase in the price of gas after this decision," NCER Head Dmytro Vovk said.

As reported, the commission on March 28, 2017 decided to introduce the customer charge for gas distribution. The new system envisages the separation of the transportation and distribution tariffs from the price of gas as a commodity.

According to the commission's decision, each consumer will pay a fixed fee depending on the largest capacity of their meters irrespective of the volume of consumption every month. The price of gas bought by consumers would not include the cost of transportation and distribution.

The fee for households for the transitive period (three years) is set lower than for the rest of categories of consumers. After the transitive period the fee will be equal for each category.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the decision must be revised. Later Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the decision must be suspended and a decision that would foresee the non-increase of tariffs and the application of subsidies to all types of payments for everyone who needs this must be found.

