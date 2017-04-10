Economy

10:50 10.04.2017

Energoatom joins memo to sell noncore assets via ProZorro

National joint-stock company Energoatom has joined a memorandum of cooperation to sell noncore assets via the ProZorro electronic system, the press service of the enterprise has reported.

Energoatom President Yuriy Nedashkovsky said that the participation in the project allows the company to make order in selling illiquid property and sell it at a good price that could be formed on the relevant market.

He said that Energoatom sells scrap metal, waste lubricants and other illiquid goods for several dozens of millions of hryvnias, while the cost of ineffective warehouse stocks is over UAH 500 million.

"I think that after working out sale of small volumes of these illiquid goods as scrap metal or waste lubricant with the help of ProZorro.Sales we would be able to start selling our ineffective warehouse stocks, which total cost is over UAH 500 million," he said.

"If we speak about selling larger illiquid assets which we consider ineffective warehouse stock, this could be electrotechnical, thermal and mechanical equipment or tube fitting that lost their value due to obsolescence or deterioration… All these should be sold effectively, but without transparent sale procedures we earlier avoided selling them, as it is hard to set their price," he said.

Earlier the memorandum to sell noncore assets through ProZorro, including scrap metals and other recyclable materials, was signed by Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Ukrenergo and Skhidny Mining.

Interfax-Ukraine



