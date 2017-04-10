Tesla not yet responded to government to proposal to implement project in Ukraine - Investment Promotion Office

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has not yet received a response from Tesla Inc. to its proposal to implement a project in Ukraine, the Investment Promotion Office has reported.

"I was surprised seeing 'response' from Tesla company to a proposal of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to consider the possibility of participation in new Ukrainian media projects," Investment Promotion Office Director Daniel Bilak wrote on his Facebook page on April 7.

He said that he was surprised with grammar mistakes in each sentence of the letter, as such a respectable high-tech company operating all over the world as Tesla has communications specialists with impeccable English skills.

"The fact that there is no number of this letter in the database of the government's documents and the department that allegedly registered it finally brought me to thinking that this is a fake letter," he said.

These actions are a threat to Ukraine's reputation in the eyes of foreign investors.

"We are open to cooperation with everyone and hope that Tesla will be among companies that would soon open new enterprises in Ukraine," Bilak said.