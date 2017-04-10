Economy

10:43 10.04.2017

Tesla not yet responded to government to proposal to implement project in Ukraine - Investment Promotion Office

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has not yet received a response from Tesla Inc. to its proposal to implement a project in Ukraine, the Investment Promotion Office has reported.

"I was surprised seeing 'response' from Tesla company to a proposal of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to consider the possibility of participation in new Ukrainian media projects," Investment Promotion Office Director Daniel Bilak wrote on his Facebook page on April 7.

He said that he was surprised with grammar mistakes in each sentence of the letter, as such a respectable high-tech company operating all over the world as Tesla has communications specialists with impeccable English skills.

"The fact that there is no number of this letter in the database of the government's documents and the department that allegedly registered it finally brought me to thinking that this is a fake letter," he said.

These actions are a threat to Ukraine's reputation in the eyes of foreign investors.

"We are open to cooperation with everyone and hope that Tesla will be among companies that would soon open new enterprises in Ukraine," Bilak said.

IMPORTANT

NCER annuls decision to introduce customer charge for gas distribution

Inflation in Ukraine in March accelerates to 1.8%, in annual terms to 15.1%

Moody's downgrades PrivatBank's senior unsecured debt rating to 'C' from 'Ca'

Privatization in Ukraine should become competitive, laws should be changed within a year - Groysman

Sberbank of Russia officially announces withdrawal from Ukrainian market

LATEST

Energoatom joins memo to sell noncore assets via ProZorro

Sberbank denies nonmonetary nature of sale of Ukrainian subsidiary

Statistics: Industrial prices in Ukraine 3.5% up in March

Kyiv's authorities to continue cooperation with Germany's transport ministry in completion of Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge

Military prosecutors propose to economy ministry to halt foreign economic operations of Crimea Titan

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING