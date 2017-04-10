Economy

10:14 10.04.2017

Kyiv's authorities to continue cooperation with Germany's transport ministry in completion of Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge

Kyiv authorities will continue cooperation with Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in the project to complete the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge across the Dnipro River after announcing the results of the study conducted by German experts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"I am thankful to German specialists I have addressed. The German government has provided EUR 200,000 for conducting the examination of the bridge, which will be used to make a decision on next steps. I can say that this year we will resume construction. I have taken liabilities to Kyiv residents – in several years we must open traffic movement across this bridge between right and left banks [of the Dnipro River]," Klitschko said on Kyiv TV Channel, the press service of Kyiv mayor reported on April 7.

He said that the sides will continue cooperation in the project: this will concern organization of logistics, more expert studies, searches of financing and construction of the bridge.

The technical and financial appraisal for the bridge was presented by German specialists in Kyiv on April 6. Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure of Germany Alexander Dobrindt, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure of Germany Rainer Bomba and German specialists visited Kyiv.

The cost of completing the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge in Kyiv is about EUR 350 million. It will take several years to finish the project.

The bridge has been built since 2003.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

