Military prosecutors propose to economy ministry to halt foreign economic operations of Crimea Titan

The military Prosecutor General's Office of Southern region of Ukraine has proposed to the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine to impose sanctions on Ukrainian Chemical Products (earlier Crimea Titan, part of Dmytro Firtash's Group DF) in the form of temporary suspension of foreign economic operations, the ministry has reported on its website.

"It is proposed to apply a special sanction in the form of temporary halt of foreign economic operations on private joint-stock company Ukrainian Chemical Products for making steps harming the interests of Ukraine's national economic security. It is said that Ukrainian Chemical Products sends titanium ore to temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – Crimea," the ministry said.

The ministry said that according to Article 1 of the law on provision of rights and freedoms of citizens and the law regime on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the Constitution of Ukraine and Ukrainian laws apply to the territory of Crimea.

"The ministry… asked the Main Military Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine to analyze the information presented by the Military Prosecutor General's Office of Southern region, give their explanations and specify the concrete clauses of Ukrainian law in the foreign economic operations sphere that could be a ground for applying this type of special sanctions," the ministry said.

As reported, under a decision of the ministry, since November 2015, foreign economic activities of Ukrainian Chemical Products are licensed in an individual mode.