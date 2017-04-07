Economy

16:00 07.04.2017

Ukraine launches platform to develop innovations in defense sector

Ukraine has launched a platform for the development of defense innovations, created on the basis of Israel's experience, the press service of Ukroboronprom state concern has reported.

According to the website of the platform, the agency for incubating and implementing innovative projects in the sphere of defense technologies - the Innovation Development Platform - will operate in the territory of the UNIT.City Innovation Park.

The platform team will create an incubator for research and development of defense innovations, and later an industrial park for their production. At the next stages the TCDC (the Technology Companies Development Center) will join the platform partners.

Based on the model of the Israeli "chief scientist's office," taking into account the trends of the world's defense industry, the Ukrainian defense innovation platform is aimed at uniting the capabilities of Ukrainian and foreign developers, start-ups, investment funds and military personnel to introduce production and use of defense innovations.

The priorities of the platform for the near future will be defense developments, which can be brought to serial production and arming within two years.

The initiator and developer of the concept of the platform was Spetstechnoexport, which is part of Ukroboronprom state concern.

Interfax-Ukraine
