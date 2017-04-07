Economy

15:40 07.04.2017

Ukraine to enter foreign capital markets in H2, 2017

Ukraine plans in the second half of 2017 to return to foreign capital markets as part of replacing IMF funding and financing from other international organizations with commercial borrowings, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The program [with the IMF] is coming to an end in 2019, and we need to be self-sufficient and have the opportunity to enter foreign markets. We should start this year," he told journalists on the sidelines of the forum "The government under the microscope: the results of work and challenges" in Kyiv.

"We plan to enter the markets this year, in the second half of this year," he added.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine launches platform to develop innovations in defense sector

Ukrainians sell $191 mln more than they buy in March – NBU

Reprofiling of NBU's government bond portfolio could start in week or two – Finance minister

Reduction of corruption to EU average to allow Ukraine to have per capita GDP exceeding 50% of EU average in 2040 - IMF

Term of next revision of program on Ukraine depends on authorities' progress in reforms – IMF

LATEST

Atlasjet Ukraine to return to development plans in Ukraine if airline's bases opened in Kyiv, Odesa

GUF, KfW sign currency risk hedging agreement

Competition agency obliges Ukrzaliznytsia to change conditions of tender to buy diesel trains

Large agricultural companies deny acute shortage of nitrogen fertilizers on market

NBU collects property of Kyiv ship building and repair plant in court to return refinancing loan issued to bank Finance & Credit

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING