Ukraine to enter foreign capital markets in H2, 2017

Ukraine plans in the second half of 2017 to return to foreign capital markets as part of replacing IMF funding and financing from other international organizations with commercial borrowings, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The program [with the IMF] is coming to an end in 2019, and we need to be self-sufficient and have the opportunity to enter foreign markets. We should start this year," he told journalists on the sidelines of the forum "The government under the microscope: the results of work and challenges" in Kyiv.

"We plan to enter the markets this year, in the second half of this year," he added.