Atlasjet Ukraine to return to development plans in Ukraine if airline's bases opened in Kyiv, Odesa

Atlasjet Ukraine airline (the Atlasglobal brand) plans to return to its development plan and investment by the parent company if there is a chance of basing its planes in Kyiv and Odesa thanks to being assigned to the flights to these cities, Atlasjet Ukraine Executive Director Ovunc Horasans has said.

"In 2014, we had concrete plans. We intended to have the same infrastructure as Atlasglobal has in Turkey. There were plans to create a servicing company, a handling company and a school of pilots. This strategy is not out-of-date today, but we have difficulties with assignments to Kyiv and Odesa and the implementation of the strategy is delayed," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that for the airline that has only two planes is not profit-making to invest such sums of money.

"When we have 10 planes we would create these organizations. The plan has not disappeared from the agenda. In addition, we plan to invest in hotels in Odesa region, as the investor in the airline has a 20 year experience in the luxury hospitality business segment. We would like to bring this experience to Ukraine," he said.

Asked what volume of funds has been invested in the airline since the moment of its launch and how much will be invested if the plan is realized, he said that over $25 million has been invested and if the assignment plan are realized, this will be at least $100 million within several years.

Atlasjet Ukraine was registered in Ukraine on September 13, 2013. Today the airline flies from Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhia to Istanbul.