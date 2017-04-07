Ukrainians sell $191 mln more than they buy in March – NBU

Ukrainians in March 2017 bought currency worth $265 million from banks, while sold forex worth $456.1 million, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website.

According to his data, in comparison with February of this year, the volume of currency purchase increased by 41.9%, sales by 67.1%, and in comparison with March of the past year by 6.7 times and by 52.2% respectively.

The NBU noted Ukrainians last month bought U.S. dollars for $206.4 million, and sold for $335.9 million.

In January-March 2017, Ukrainians sold $330.4 million more than bought, including $181.1 million more U.S. dollars.

In April the NBU increased the upper limits for transactions with cash foreign currency a day from UAH 12,000 to UAH 150,000.

The regulator said that on the interbank market in March trading grew by 19.4% compared to the previous month and fell by 45.5% year-over-year, to $3.21 billion.

The National Bank in February purchased currency for $128.3 million, not entering the market to support the hryvnia.

In January-March 2017, central bank interventions on the market totaled $179.6 million compared to minus $235.2 million a year ago.