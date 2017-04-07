Economy

12:50 07.04.2017

Competition agency obliges Ukrzaliznytsia to change conditions of tender to buy diesel trains

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee has obliged public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia to amend the documents of a tender to buy six three-wagon passenger diesel train for regional transportation for UAH 1.062 billion, authorized official of Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee Ahiya Zahrebelska wrote on her Facebook page.

The decision was made on Wednesday after discussing a complaint of the potential bidder in the tender – Kriukov Car Building Works, which said that the conditions of the tender are discriminative and written for one bidder – Poland's Pesa. The company asked to revise the document and remove discrimination.

Zahrebelska said that the details will be published in the decision of the committee.

In turn, Director for Passenger Transportation and Services at Ukrzaliznytsia Ihor Romankiv said in comments to the post of Zahrebelska that the interpretation of some conditions of the tender by the committee is absurd.

As reported, in an open letter Chairman of the supervisory board of KCBW Volodymyr Prykhodko said that the conditions of the tender announced by Ukrzaliznytsia on March 7, 2017 repeat the concrete technical characteristics of Polish Pesa rail buses and bar the national manufacturer from participation in the tender.

Ukrzaliznytsia denied these accusations.

Interfax-Ukraine
