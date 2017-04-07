Ukrainian president, Lithuanian PM discus development of transport corridor

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis have discussed joint work to develop the Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Caspian Sea international transport corridor.

The press service of the Ukrainian president reported that at the meeting in Kyiv on Thursday the sides agreed that it is important to expand trade and economic cooperation.

"It was agreed to further develop the Baltic Sea–Black Sea–Caspian Sea international transport corridor," reads the report.

Poroshenko pointed out a strategic nature of Ukraine-Lithuania relations and an active political bilateral dialogue.

"The head of state expressed gratitude to Lithuania for a powerful support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as consistent stance on condemnation and non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea," the press service said.

The Ukrainian president thanked for Lithuania’s practical assistance in the enhancement of defense capacity of Ukraine, humanitarian assistance, as well as the initiative of Lithuania "New European Plan for Ukraine for 2017-2020."