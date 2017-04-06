Economy

12:45 06.04.2017

Lithuania supports Poland in Nord Stream 2 case, thinks Ukraine should remain important transit gas country – Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said that Vilnius supports Poland in the court proceedings into Nord Stream 2, and Ukraine must remain the main transit country of the Russian gas to Europe.

"We support your desire to remain a transit country, and Ukraine should continue to be an important transit route for Europe. And we decided to support the Polish side in the trials over the launch of Nord Stream 2," the Lithuanian prime minister said in a joint meeting with premiers of Latvia and Estonia and Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Thursday.

Skvernelis also said that he supports Ukrainian energy reforms.

