Economy

09:50 06.04.2017

Government proposes to antitrust agency to study monopoly of regional gas supply companies

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine studies monopoly of regional gas supply companies.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said at the government meeting on Wednesday that the government should order the Antimonopoly Committee to learn about monopoly of gas supply companies belonged to Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash and Deputy Head of Opposition Bloc faction Serhiy Liovochkin on the market.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman backed the proposal.

Earlier a group of parliament members from Radical Party headed by party leader Oleh Liashko came to the government meeting demanding to settle the situation with monopoly of gas supply companies on the market of gas deliveries to households.

Interfax-Ukraine
