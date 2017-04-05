Bill on land market will allow its purchase and sale only to Ukrainian citizens - Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said the bill on the land market will allow its purchase and sale only to individuals with Ukrainian citizenship.

"We are talking about the fact that we can create a model of the land market that will allow only Ukrainian citizens to sell the land they own to each other," the prime minister said on the air of the Kyiv-based 112.ua TV channel.

Groysman noted he would not support the idea of the land reform, which will be carried out in the interests of agricultural holdings or foreign citizens.

"It is absolutely necessary to protect the Ukrainian land from the possibility of its purchase by foreign citizens," the prime minister stressed.