Economy

15:29 05.04.2017

Ukrainian govt sets up National Council for Development of Science headed by PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has formed the National Council of Ukraine for the Development of Science and Technology headed by the prime minister.

The government made a corresponding decision in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The National Council will be a permanent advisory agency which is created under the government to ensure efficient interaction of representatives of the scientific community, executive authorities and the real sector of economy in the matters of development and implementation of the unified government policy in the area of research and technical activities.

The National Council will consist of scientific and administrative committees, both of which will have the same number of members - 24. The National Council is headed by the prime minister of Ukraine.

