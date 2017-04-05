Economy

15:01 05.04.2017

Deputy PM: scheme to transfer Ukrtransgaz's property to new operator designed

A working group to reform national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has drawn up a scheme for transferring property from public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz to public joint-stock company Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine without tax liabilities and unbearable expenses for the new operator, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion has said.

"We have understanding how to transfer property to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine. The scheme we have selected will be thoroughly studied jointly with European partners from the Secretariat of the Energy Community. I hope that our decision will be analyzed and backed by the Secretariat and soon we would find a consolidated decision that we would implement into life," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported, citing Kistion.

Along with the transfer of property to the new operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, the working group also made a decision on financing it. The Energy and Coal Industry Ministry jointly with other interested ministries has drawn up a bill amending the law on the national budget for 2017, which will be presented to the government.

"We have proposed the optimal decision for the further implementation of the Naftogaz Ukrainy unbundling plan. I hope that our documents would be approved as soon as possible and we would switch to their practical introduction," he said.

