India first assigns market status to Ukrainian exporters during antidumping investigation

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duties (DGAD) of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of India has assigned a market status to Ukraine in an antidumping investigation into supplies of cold rolled steel.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine reported that the market status in the antidumping investigation where the ministry and Ukrainian manufacturers took active part was first assigned for Ukraine by the Indian agency admitting that Ukrainian companies are working sticking to the principles of the market economy.

In the past years the ministry several times raised the issue of admitting Ukraine's market status in antidumping investigations in India. The issue was discussed during a visit of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv to India in January 2017.

As reported, the Finance Ministry of India on August 17, 2016 informed that the country imposed a six-month preliminary antidumping duty on cold rolled steel originating in or exported from Ukraine, South Korea, China and Japan. The antidumping duty was calculated as a difference between $594 and the customs value of cold-rolled steel per tonne, but in case of supplies at a higher price it equals zero.

The product under consideration is cold rolled /cold reduced flat steel products of iron or non-alloy steel, or other alloy steel, of all widths and thickness, not clad, plated or coated. It is classified under Custom Tariff Heading 7209, 7211, 7225 and 7226.

The investigation was started under a claim of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel Ltd, Essar Steel India Ltd and JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd that totally produce more than a half of cold rolled steel in India.