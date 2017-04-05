Average age of vehicles in Ukraine is 19. 6 years - MTIBU

The average age of vehicles in Ukraine is 19.6 years, the worst indicator since 2000, Director General of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU) Volodymyr Shevchenko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Shevchenko, over 9.1 million vehicles are registered in the country, including 53.4% of vehicles made in the USSR period or manufactured in the CIS.

Over 20% of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are made before 1985. The most popular are VAZ, GAZ and ZAZ followed by Volkswagen, Daewoo, Ford and Opel.

Shevchenko said that over 7 million people had compulsory insurance of civil liability of motor vehicle owners (OSAGO) policies in 2016. Some two million vehicles without OSAGO polices are estimated to be in Crimea and uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He said that in 2016, the number of car accidents in Ukraine grew by 11.6%, to 154,556. The number of accidents with victims was almost unchanged, reaching 25,547. Vinnytsia, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Ternopil regions report the most number of accidents.

Last year 422 car accidents were recorded in Ukraine every day, injuring 88 people and killing nine people.