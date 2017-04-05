Economy

13:00 05.04.2017

Average age of vehicles in Ukraine is 19. 6 years - MTIBU

The average age of vehicles in Ukraine is 19.6 years, the worst indicator since 2000, Director General of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU) Volodymyr Shevchenko said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Shevchenko, over 9.1 million vehicles are registered in the country, including 53.4% of vehicles made in the USSR period or manufactured in the CIS.

Over 20% of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are made before 1985. The most popular are VAZ, GAZ and ZAZ followed by Volkswagen, Daewoo, Ford and Opel.

Shevchenko said that over 7 million people had compulsory insurance of civil liability of motor vehicle owners (OSAGO) policies in 2016. Some two million vehicles without OSAGO polices are estimated to be in Crimea and uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He said that in 2016, the number of car accidents in Ukraine grew by 11.6%, to 154,556. The number of accidents with victims was almost unchanged, reaching 25,547. Vinnytsia, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Ternopil regions report the most number of accidents.

Last year 422 car accidents were recorded in Ukraine every day, injuring 88 people and killing nine people.

IMPORTANT

National budget 2017 Q1 2017 target met by 110.6% - treasury service

Naftogaz urges to liquidate monopoly of Group DF on market of gas supplies to households

NBU eases requirements for FX proceeds from exports to 50%

Bill on creation of service for investigation of financial offenses to be passed by end-April – memo with IMF

Oschadbank returns refinancing loan to NBU in full amount

LATEST

HarvEast to build seed plant in Donetsk region in 2017

Independent supervisory board in 15 largest SOEs to be appointed by July – memo with IMF

Ukraine committed to privatization of Odesa Port-Side Plant in H1 2017, Turboatom, Centrenergo by end-Sept – memo with IMF

Ukraine pledges to transfer powers from financial services regulator to NBU, national securities and stock market regulator by 2018 – memo with IMF

No grounds for increasing tariffs at present – Groysman

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
женские кеды на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING