Economy

10:38 05.04.2017

No grounds for increasing tariffs at present – Groysman

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman believes that at the moment there is no reason to talk about raising tariffs for housing and utility services.

"There is no reason to talk about raising tariffs," he said on 112.ua TV channel on Tuesday.

The prime minister noted that the main task at the moment is to put an end to the country's energy dependence, and the government is working on this. He stressed that last year the Cabinet resumed domestic gas production. This year, Ukraine expects to produce 500 million cubic meters of natural gas more than last year, which will help strengthen its energy independence.

"I did not come to work for the government to increase our dependence, I want Ukraine to be strong, have an independent economy and energy sector. So that this should be the country, where people live normally and efficiently," Groysman summed up.

Interfax-Ukraine
