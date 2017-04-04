Health ministry approves register of medicines eligible for reimbursement

Ukraine's Health Ministry has approved a register of medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes mellitus and bronchial asthma which cost is eligible for reimbursement.

Ministry order No. 360 dated April 3, 2017 has been posted on the ministry's website.

"A total of 35 manufacturers have joined the program: 18 from the EU countries, 15 – from Ukraine, one from Israel and one from India. There are medicines included in the register for each 21 international nonproprietary name (INN) – from one to 25 medicines depending on INN," acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun wrote on her Facebook page.

She said that the largest number of medicines is the medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, in particular, INN Amlodipinum and Bisoprololum.

The register has 157 commercial names of medicines.

Among Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program are Farmak, Lekhim-Kharkiv, Borschahivka chemical and pharmaceutical plant, Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm, Kyiv Vitamin Plant, pharmaceutical companies Kusum Pharm, Kyivmedpreparat, Lubnypharm and Astrapharm.

The following foreign manufacturers are participating in the program: Sanofi Winthrop Industrie (France), Gedeon Richter (Hungary) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), as well as companies from Slovenia, Turkey, Switzerland, Romania, Greece, Malta, Germany, Spain, Poland and India.