16:48 04.04.2017

Wrong licensing in Ukraine costs UAH 900 mln to business every year - BRDO

Around a half of tools regulating the access to the market in Ukraine applies erroneously, and the wrong application of the licensing procedure costs UAH 900 million to business every year, Head of the market supervision and oversight sector of the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) Volodymyr Holovatenko has said.

"Only last year during the wrong application of the licensing procedure business spent UAH 900 million, and this is only official payments and decisions," he said at the presentation of the study devoted to restriction of access to markets at a roundtable on Tuesday.

Holovatenko said that gaps in regulation of licensing is one of the key four problems for regulating access to markets pointed out by the BRDO sector headed by him. The expert said that there are no approved license conditions for four types of economic activities in Ukraine, for example, operation of umbilical cord blood banking or waste storage. There are some economic activities the regulation procedure of which is inadequate to their potential inpact on lives and health of people.

Holovatenko also pointed out problems in the permit system. Ukraine does not have 18 procedures for issuing permits, or 21% of their total number. The unlawful regulation is another unsettled problem: six types of economic activities in the country are licensed unlawfully.

He said that there are 379 documents in the law field today without a concrete legal status: 206 of them can be named permits, but they are absent in the legislative base regulating the area.

