NBU due to IMF tranche will reduce norm of obligatory forex revenues sale, restrictions on currency purchases by public

The current situation in the financial market and the positive decision of the IMF on the issue of the fourth tranche under the EFF program in the amount of $1 billion to Ukraine will enable the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to more actively pursue a policy of monetary liberalization and lifting restrictions imposed at the beginning of the crisis, NBU Deputy Head Oleh Churiy has said.

"We are going to soften the requirements for the obligatory sale of foreign currency earnings for exporters, as well as the population's ability to purchase cash foreign currency. The decisions on these mitigations will be made in the near future," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.